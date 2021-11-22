UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kursk Submarine Did Not Request Emergency Assistance In 2000 - Retired Admiral

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russia's nuclear-powered submarine Kursk that sank in an accident on August 12, 2000, did not request emergency assistance on the day of the disaster, retired Admiral Vyacheslav Popov who commanded Russia's Northern Fleet in 1999-2001 told Sputnik, adding that a damaged NATO submarine located nearby requested assistance.

Kursk sank during naval drills in the Barents Sea, and all 118 crew members died in the accident. The officially-recognized cause of the tragedy was a torpedo explosion. Popov told Sputnik that Kursk actually suffered from a collision with a NATO submarine, adding that he knows its name "with 90% probability."

"The sounds that ... knocks that were recorded by us, and I sent them ashore by helicopter to the acoustic laboratory for analysis.

I received a report that these knocks did not come from the hand of a person, but from a mechanism, some kind of automatic machine, a mechanism. So, and I point out that we have neither such mechanisms nor systems for making these, this signal on our submarines. Therefore, only a foreign submarine could make them," Popov said.

According to the retired Russian admiral, the foreign submarine that collided with Kursk was found off the coast of Norway.

"It was on the soil for some time, regaining the ability to move. And when it did, it went to its base, which was also recorded by our anti-submarine aircraft already off the coast of Norway," Popov added.

