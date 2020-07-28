UrduPoint.com
Russia's Kuzbass Region Begins Emissions Quota Experiment In City Of Novokuznetsk

Russia's Kuzbass region has announced on Tuesday that an experimental initiative to establish quotas on harmful emissions has begun in Novokuznetsk, as part of a federal project to improve air quality in the city

KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russia's Kuzbass region has announced on Tuesday that an experimental initiative to establish quotas on harmful emissions has begun in Novokuznetsk, as part of a Federal project to improve air quality in the city.

"Quotas on emissions entering the atmosphere have been introduced in Novokuznetsk as an experimental new mechanism for limiting emissions in order to clean the city's air. Limits on the volume of emissions will be set and divided between businesses based on aggregate calculations of air pollution," a statement, which was published on the regional government's website, read.

The initiative is being carried out as part of the Russian government's Clean Air federal project, which aims to improve air quality standards in 12 Russian cities.

The Kuzbass regional government noted that by 2024, it intends to cut harmful emissions by one-fifth of 2017 levels, in line with the federal project.

The other cities involved in the federal project, which was established in 2018, are Bratsk, Chelyabinsk, Cherepovets, Chita, Krasnoyarsk, Lipetsk, Magnitogorsk, Mednogorsk, Nizhny Tagil, Norilsk, and Omsk.

