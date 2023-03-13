MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Russian loitering munition Izdeliye-52 (Lancet) has been modernized based on the experience of using it during the special military operation in Ukraine, and it has received a more powerful warhead, an informed source told Sputnik.

"The basic version of the drone, 'Izdeliye-52,' which is equipped with a double X-shaped plumage, has been significantly upgraded based on the experience of using it during the special military operation. In particular, the drone received a new optoelectronic guidance system and a control system with new software," the source said.

He added that the loitering munition now has a "more powerful warhead, which makes it possible to reliably hit typical targets for a drone - howitzers, tanks, armored vehicles, radars, air defense systems and enemy manpower."