MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Rossiya Airlines, a subsidiary of the Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot, expects to acquire up to 10 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) by year-end and increase the fleet of these passenger planes to 66 during 2021, a company spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian media reported that Aeroflot was planning to give all of its SSJ100 jets to Rossiya Airlines within the next two years.

"The [Rossiya] airline is expecting a supply of 10 Superjets by the end of 2020, and we plan to expand the fleet of these planes to 66 in 2021," the spokesperson said.

They said the company's SSJ100 fleet was expected to more than double eventually ” from 54 to 120 ” but did not specify if all planes would be provided by Aeroflot.

In July, Aeroflot's board adopted a new development strategy for the period until 2028 which intends an expansion of fleet up to 600 planes, including 235 made in Russia. The company is poised to increase the capacity by 30 million passengers and drop price on economy class flights within Russia by up to 30 percent.

The optimization is expected to be reached by narrowing down market specialization of subsidiary airlines. Aeroflot itself will be covering long route flights, while Rossiya will be responsible for regional flights and routes of social significance. The group also has a lowcoster carrier, Pobeda, which is expected to increase the capacity to 55-65 million passengers per year.