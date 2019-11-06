UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Largest Banks To Avoid Working With State Defense Contracts - Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:03 PM

Russia's Largest Banks to Avoid Working With State Defense Contracts - Finance Ministry

Russia's largest state and private banks, apart from Promsvyazbank, will not work with state defense contracts, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia's largest state and private banks, apart from Promsvyazbank, will not work with state defense contracts, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said Wednesday.

"We assume that the largest Russian banks, including the ones where the state has a share, will not work with state defense contracts. They are actively scaling down [such projects], working only with what remains as nobody wants them to be targeted with sanctions," the deputy minister said.

Promsvyazbank will take on the lion share of the state defense contracts, possibly as much as 70 percent, although the exact share could yet change, Moiseev said. As for the rest of the contracts, there is a number of banks interested in this sector, the deputy minister added.

In June, a group of US House Democrats released a plan to impose sanctions on Russian energy and banking sectors over Moscow's alleged interference in US elections. Russia has rejected accusations of such meddling.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia June Democrats From Share

Recent Stories

Political worker to be booked under high treason ..

4 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Riy ..

6 minutes ago

Vice Premier Han Zheng meets HKSAR chief executive ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Concerned Over NATO, US Increasing Military ..

3 minutes ago

Three tourists among 5 wounded in Jordan stabbing: ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.