MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia's largest state and private banks, apart from Promsvyazbank, will not work with state defense contracts, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said Wednesday.

"We assume that the largest Russian banks, including the ones where the state has a share, will not work with state defense contracts. They are actively scaling down [such projects], working only with what remains as nobody wants them to be targeted with sanctions," the deputy minister said.

Promsvyazbank will take on the lion share of the state defense contracts, possibly as much as 70 percent, although the exact share could yet change, Moiseev said. As for the rest of the contracts, there is a number of banks interested in this sector, the deputy minister added.

In June, a group of US House Democrats released a plan to impose sanctions on Russian energy and banking sectors over Moscow's alleged interference in US elections. Russia has rejected accusations of such meddling.