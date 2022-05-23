UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 07:17 PM

The Moscow-based Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center said on Monday it will open Russia's largest library of Jewish book collections on May 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The Moscow-based Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center said on Monday it will open Russia's largest library of Jewish book collections on May 26.

The library space will include book collections from the Schneerson Library, the Jewish Book House and the museum's Research Center.

"In Jewish culture, special attention is paid to reading, studying and analyzing the text," the museum's director, Alexander Boroda, said in the press release, adding that rare and ancient editions will be available for reading on par with the new book releases.

The Schneerson library is a collection of books that belonged to the dynasty of Lubavitch tzadiks before the 1917 Russian Revolution and was nationalized by the Soviet government in the 1920s.

Most of the books from the library's collection are written in Hebrew, Yiddish and Aramaic and are devoted to issues of Jewish religious law and the practice of Judaism.

The Jewish Book House collection is one of the largest book collections in Russia, with the total number of storage units, including periodicals and publications in foreign languages, exceeding 15,000.

The Research Center library comprises over 5,500 items on various subjects, such as Biblical studies and history of the Jewish people throughout different periods. It contains publications in 20 languages, including Hebrew, Yiddish, Russian, English, French and German. The oldest books stored in the fund date back to the first half of the 19th century.

