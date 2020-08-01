UrduPoint.com
Russia's Latest 120mm Lotos Self-Propelled Gun Undergoing Acceptance Tests - Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Russia's Latest 120mm Lotos Self-Propelled Gun Undergoing Acceptance Tests - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Russia's latest 120mm Lotos self-propelled gun, which is being developed for the Airborne Forces, is undergoing acceptance tests, a defense industry source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Lotos (Russian for Lotus) was shown to the public for the first time in June 2019. The artillery system is set to replace the 120 mm NONA-S self-propelled gun. On Saturday, Lotos was showcased at a military sports event in the Moscow Region on the eve of Russia's Airborne Forces Day.

"The prospective 120mm Lotos self-propelled artillery gun has already passed predelivery tests and is now undergoing acceptance tests, during which specialists of the military representation in [arms manufacturer] TsNIITochMash accept a sample and present a conclusion about its readiness for preliminary tests," the source said.

In May 2019, TsNIITochMash Director General Albert Bakov told Sputnik said that Lotos will have a firing range of 13 kilometers (8.1 miles).

