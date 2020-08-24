UrduPoint.com
Russia's Latest Armata Tank Goes Through Unmanned Mode Trial - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:48 PM

Russia's Latest Armata Tank Goes Through Unmanned Mode Trial - Developer

Russia's tank T-14 Armata went through unmanned mode trial, the company that develops the vehicle told Sputnik

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia's tank T-14 Armata went through unmanned mode trial, the company that develops the vehicle told Sputnik.

"The corporation specialists are working on automated frontline combat vehicles. As part of unmanned trials, T-14 Armata tank was tested," the company Uralvagonzavod said.

