UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Latest MiG-35 Fighters To Land On Autopilot - Manufacturer

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russia's Latest MiG-35 Fighters to Land on Autopilot - Manufacturer

Russian fighter MiG-35 will be able to land on autopilot, the relevant technology already exists, the press service of the MiG company told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian fighter MiG-35 will be able to land on autopilot, the relevant technology already exists, the press service of the MiG company told Sputnik on Friday.

"Engineers of MiG corporation received a patent for an autopilot landing system," the press service said.

The new technology will make it easier to land in difficult weather.

"The new technology will be used in MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35 aircraft," the press service added.

According to the company's director general, Ilya Tarasenko, this system will be used in current and future MiG aircraft.

Related Topics

Weather Technology Russia Company

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat beams over festivity of PSL, return ..

4 minutes ago

Qatar to Deliver 200 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan star in Quetta Gladiat ..

14 minutes ago

Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators ..

20 minutes ago

PM to launch Rs15 billion “Ehsas Aadman Programm ..

21 minutes ago

Would love for international teams to consider com ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.