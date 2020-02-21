Russian fighter MiG-35 will be able to land on autopilot, the relevant technology already exists, the press service of the MiG company told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian fighter MiG-35 will be able to land on autopilot, the relevant technology already exists, the press service of the MiG company told Sputnik on Friday.

"Engineers of MiG corporation received a patent for an autopilot landing system," the press service said.

The new technology will make it easier to land in difficult weather.

"The new technology will be used in MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35 aircraft," the press service added.

According to the company's director general, Ilya Tarasenko, this system will be used in current and future MiG aircraft.