Russia's Latest MiG-35 Fighters To Land On Autopilot - Manufacturer
Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian fighter MiG-35 will be able to land on autopilot, the relevant technology already exists, the press service of the MiG company told Sputnik on Friday.
"Engineers of MiG corporation received a patent for an autopilot landing system," the press service said.
The new technology will make it easier to land in difficult weather.
"The new technology will be used in MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35 aircraft," the press service added.
According to the company's director general, Ilya Tarasenko, this system will be used in current and future MiG aircraft.