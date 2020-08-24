UrduPoint.com
Russia's Latest S-500 Missile Defense System Sent To State Trials - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:33 PM

Russia's Latest S-500 Missile Defense System Sent to State Trials - Deputy Prime Minister

The latest version of the Russian S-500 missile defense system was sent to the state trials, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Monday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The latest version of the Russian S-500 missile defense system was sent to the state trials, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Monday.

"It is true that the state trials have begun, the stripped-down model of S-500 exists and parts for mass production are being bought," Borisov told reporters on the sidelines of the Army-2020 military forum.

