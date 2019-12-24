UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrentyev, Vershinin Discuss Syrian Crisis With Turkish Delegation - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Russia's Lavrentyev, Vershinin Discuss Syrian Crisis With Turkish Delegation - Moscow

Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have discussed the Syrian crisis settlement and the development of the situation on the ground with a Turkish interdepartmental delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have discussed the Syrian crisis settlement and the development of the situation on the ground with a Turkish interdepartmental delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The discussion was held on Monday during the Turkish delegation's visit to Moscow.

"There was an expanded exchange of opinions on the whole range of matters related to the Syrian crisis settlement.

They studied the development of the situation on the ground, in the Syrian Arab Republic, with an accent on the situation inside and around the Idlib deescalation zone and the situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also touched upon humanitarian support for Syria and confirmed their commitment to the United Nations-assisted political process and to the work of the Constitutional Committee.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Bank Idlib Arab

Recent Stories

Federal govt announces 15 per cent cut in prices o ..

7 minutes ago

Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic develop ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation in govern ..

14 minutes ago

Ring In a Loud New Year with the HUAWEI Y9 Family

18 minutes ago

Cultural relics of 7 dynasties excavated in north ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Commends Prisoner Swap Agreement Between Ki ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.