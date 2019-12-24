Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have discussed the Syrian crisis settlement and the development of the situation on the ground with a Turkish interdepartmental delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have discussed the Syrian crisis settlement and the development of the situation on the ground with a Turkish interdepartmental delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The discussion was held on Monday during the Turkish delegation's visit to Moscow.

"There was an expanded exchange of opinions on the whole range of matters related to the Syrian crisis settlement.

They studied the development of the situation on the ground, in the Syrian Arab Republic, with an accent on the situation inside and around the Idlib deescalation zone and the situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also touched upon humanitarian support for Syria and confirmed their commitment to the United Nations-assisted political process and to the work of the Constitutional Committee.