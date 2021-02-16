MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accepted on Tuesday the invitation of his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey, to visit the African country.

"The colleague of mine kindly invited me to visit Togo. I am grateful for the invitation. I will be sure to use it," Lavrov said at a joint press conference following the meeting with Dussey in St. Petersburg.

The Togolese diplomat, in turn, added that the invitation also applied to a Russian businessman.

"We will be waiting for them in Togo ” all those who are ready to invest in agriculture, food production, mining. We hope that Russian businessmen will be interested in the Togolese market," Dussey said.

Hours before the talks, Dussey told Sputnik that the African nation was also hoping for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnassingbe, later in 2021.