Russia's Lavrov Accepts Zarif's Invitation To Visit Tehran In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:38 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday, after meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow, that he would gladly travel to Tehran next year on Javad Zarif's invitation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday, after meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow, that he would gladly travel to Tehran next year on Javad Zarif's invitation.

"We are very pleased with the results of our talks.

My friend and colleague has invited me to visit Tehran next year. It is my pleasure to accept the invitation," Lavrov told reporters.

The diplomats discussed a wide range of topics, from bilateral relations to the 2015 multinational nuclear deal, the escalating war in Libya, tensions in the Persian Gulf and the ongoing naval drills of Russia, Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman.

