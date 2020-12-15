UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov Accuses EU Of Caving To Kosovo In Talks With Serbia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the European Union on Tuesday of being too soft on Kosovo, which has denied Serbs in the region's north their own association of municipalities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the European Union on Tuesday of being too soft on Kosovo, which has denied Serbs in the region's north their own association of municipalities.

"We believe that such line, which essentially shows helplessness in the face of Pristina's approaches, does not do our European colleagues credit," the minister told reporters in Belgrade.

Lavrov said he had reiterated his "consistent principled support" for Belgrade on what it sees as its breakaway region during talks with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.

"We regret that the EU, which volunteered many years ago to be a mediator in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina..., cannot make Pristina implement the agreements reached in particular and especially on the creation of a community of Serb municipalities in Kosovo," Lavrov said.

He called on EU mediators to stick to the 2013 Brussels Agreement, which paved the way toward normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo by devolving powers to Serbian-majority municipalities.

