UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US Of Violating International Law By Killing Soleimani In Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:43 PM

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating International Law by Killing Soleimani in Iraq

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, on Friday that the United States had violated international law by assassinating Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, on Friday that the United States had violated international law by assassinating Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov stressed that deliberate actions of a UN member state to liquidate other UN member state's officials, not to mention on a third sovereign country's soil without its knowledge, is a gross violation of the principles of the international law and deserves condemnation," the ministry said in a statement, issued following a phone conversation between the two diplomats.

The Russian minister pointed out that this act by the US could lead to severe consequences for the peace and stability in the region.

"Moscow urges Washington to refrain from illegally using force in achieving its goals in the international arena, and solve all problems at the negotiating table [instead]," the ministry stated.

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation Moscow Russia Washington Lead United States All From Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

3 minutes ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

3 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

3 minutes ago

White House to Brief Congress Staff on Iran on Fri ..

9 minutes ago

Kane set for long absence after Spurs star suffers ..

9 minutes ago

600 growth projects of past regime to be completed ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.