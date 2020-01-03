Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, on Friday that the United States had violated international law by assassinating Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, on Friday that the United States had violated international law by assassinating Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov stressed that deliberate actions of a UN member state to liquidate other UN member state's officials, not to mention on a third sovereign country's soil without its knowledge, is a gross violation of the principles of the international law and deserves condemnation," the ministry said in a statement, issued following a phone conversation between the two diplomats.

The Russian minister pointed out that this act by the US could lead to severe consequences for the peace and stability in the region.

"Moscow urges Washington to refrain from illegally using force in achieving its goals in the international arena, and solve all problems at the negotiating table [instead]," the ministry stated.