Russia's Lavrov Accuses West Of Turning Ukraine Into Platform For Harming Union State

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 10:51 PM

The West has turned Ukraine into a platform for subversive activities against the Union State, a supranational union between Russia and Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"We have a common opinion that the so-called collective West has actually turned Ukraine into a stepping stone for further military and political development of the post-Soviet space, a buffer state for subversive activities against the Union State," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik.

The minister noted that the ongoing attempts of the West to interfere in the internal affairs of the two countries, including through introduction of illegal unilateral sanctions, aim to undermine the economies and internal political stability of Russia and Belarus.

Russia and Belarus have recently intensified their cooperation, with Minsk and Moscow facing waves of Western sanctions since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Sanctions have also led to increased economic cooperation between the two countries, as the Belarusian government has rerouted its exports from the EU and Ukraine to Russia.

