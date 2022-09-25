UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen of arrogance after she warned that the EU executive had the tools to steer elections in Italy in the direction that Brussels favored.

"This is arrogance, the sense of entitlement, exceptionalism... What Ms. Von der Leyen said about the Italian voting was amazing. I don't remember any EU boss stoop so low as to make such threats," he told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's general debate in New York City.

Von der Leyen made waves on Thursday after she told a conference at Princeton University that the Commission had "the tools" to cut EU budget funding to Italy "if things go in a difficult direction" at this Sunday's legislative elections.

The German career politician's warning raised eyebrows among multiple candidates in Italy, with League party leader Matteo Salvini questioning if Brussels meant it as a threat.

