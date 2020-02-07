UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Begins Talks With Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez In Caracas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:13 PM

Russia's Lavrov Begins Talks With Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez in Caracas

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began talks with Venezuela's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in the Latin American country's capital on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began talks with Venezuela's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in the Latin American country's capital on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the top Russian diplomat met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

Lavrov's ongoing trip to Caracas marks his first official visit to the Latin American country since 2011.

In 2013, Lavrov, along with other senior Russian officials, attended the funeral of Hugo Chavez.

The Russian top diplomat is expected to be received by the nation's president, Nicolas Maduro, later in the day.

Lavrov's current visit to Caracas marks the final leg of his three-day Latin America tour. Earlier this week, the foreign minister traveled to Cuba to visit the grave of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, in Mexico City.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Castro Mexico City Caracas Cuba Venezuela Top

Recent Stories

New smart water meters to be installed

7 minutes ago

White House to Release US Budget for Fiscal Year 2 ..

7 minutes ago

Snowden to Apply for Extension of Russian Residenc ..

7 minutes ago

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

31 minutes ago

Argentina Interested in Buying Russian Helicopters ..

3 minutes ago

Under-custody accused killed in encounter in Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.