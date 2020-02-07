Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began talks with Venezuela's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in the Latin American country's capital on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began talks with Venezuela's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in the Latin American country's capital on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the top Russian diplomat met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

Lavrov's ongoing trip to Caracas marks his first official visit to the Latin American country since 2011.

In 2013, Lavrov, along with other senior Russian officials, attended the funeral of Hugo Chavez.

The Russian top diplomat is expected to be received by the nation's president, Nicolas Maduro, later in the day.

Lavrov's current visit to Caracas marks the final leg of his three-day Latin America tour. Earlier this week, the foreign minister traveled to Cuba to visit the grave of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, in Mexico City.