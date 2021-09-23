UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov, Bolivian President Discuss Battling COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:58 PM

Russia's Lavrov, Bolivian President Discuss Battling COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Bolivian President Luis Arce discussed cooperation on combating COVID-19 pandemic and joint investment projects on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Bolivian President Luis Arce discussed cooperation on combating COVID-19 pandemic and joint investment projects on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The parties discussed cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, including the prospects of major investment projects, cultural and humanitarian exchanges. They expressed mutual readiness to expand joint work to counter the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

Lavrov and Arce also focused on the bilateral political dialogue and the cooperation between the two countries in international affairs, the ministry said.

Russia and Bolivia further affirmed their adherence to the leading role of the United Nations, as well as to the principles of international law, the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, the ministry added.

In July, Russia's Rosatom began construction of the reactor facility for the Center for Nuclear Research and Technology in Bolivia, the biggest joint project between the two countries in the recent years.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology United Nations Russia Nuclear Bolivia July

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.