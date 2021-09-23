(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Bolivian President Luis Arce discussed cooperation on combating COVID-19 pandemic and joint investment projects on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"The parties discussed cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, including the prospects of major investment projects, cultural and humanitarian exchanges. They expressed mutual readiness to expand joint work to counter the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

Lavrov and Arce also focused on the bilateral political dialogue and the cooperation between the two countries in international affairs, the ministry said.

Russia and Bolivia further affirmed their adherence to the leading role of the United Nations, as well as to the principles of international law, the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, the ministry added.

In July, Russia's Rosatom began construction of the reactor facility for the Center for Nuclear Research and Technology in Bolivia, the biggest joint project between the two countries in the recent years.