MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov briefed his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the course of the dialogue between Russia and the United States on arms control issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Sergey Lavrov informed his counterpart about the course of the dialogue between Russia and the United States on arms control issues in the context of maintaining strategic stability," the Russian diplomatic service said after a phone conversation between the two ministers.

During the conversation, the ministers touched on a number of topical issues of bilateral and international agenda, including preparations for the summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, global security situation, situation in various regions of the world, and integration processes on Eurasian continent, the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, chaired by Russia this year.