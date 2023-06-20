UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Calls Blinken's Visit To Beijing Issue Of US-China Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Lavrov Calls Blinken's Visit to Beijing Issue of US-China Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing is an issue that concerns exclusively the US-China relationship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Blinken visited Beijing earlier this week. It was the first visit by a US secretary of state to China since 2018 and the first visit by a member of the US administration since 2019.

"As for Blinken's visit to China, this is an issue that concerns US-Chinese relations ... We take this as a reality that exists and that reflects, on the one hand, Washington's policy on the Chinese direction and (on the other hand) the principled position of China, which, as you know, advocates that there are no attempts to undermine China's legitimate interests, including in the region immediately adjacent to China," Lavrov told reporters after a ministerial meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.

