MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that the European Union never planned to make sure that Serb-majority regions in northern Kosovo were granted autonomy, just as it never meant to guarantee a special status for Russian-speaking communities in eastern Ukraine back in 2014.

Serbia and its breakaway Kosovo territory agreed during the EU-mediated normalization process in 2015 that Kosovo would establish an Association/Community of Serb majority municipalities. Kosovo has not delivered on it.

Lavrov, who spoke at a political forum in New Delhi, insisted that special status offered to ethnic Serbs in Kosovo was almost identical to that promised to Russians in eastern Ukraine.

"The same stuff and the same trick... Special status for the Serbs in Kosovo, special status for Russians in Ukraine. In both cases, it was the European Union in the person of Germany and France and the high representative (for EU foreign affairs)," he told the Raisina Dialogue.

"I am convinced that just like they admitted that they did not intend to implement the Minsk agreements they never intended to implement the thing they promised to Serbs in Kosovo," Lavrov added.

Ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande admitted in December that the 2015 Minsk deal they helped mediate between the Ukrainian government and militias in the east was a farce aimed at buying Ukraine more time to get stronger.