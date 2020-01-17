UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Calls For US-Iran De-escalation

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:10 PM

Russia's Lavrov calls for US-Iran de-escalation

Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday urged Iran and the United States to wind down tensions after Iranian forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday urged Iran and the United States to wind down tensions after Iranian forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet.

Lavrov said the tragedy was a "very serious red flag" and a signal that everyone should "start working on de-escalation and not on constant threats".

"An increase in tensions between Iran and the United States will not help settle any single crisis in the region, if only because the tensions will be increasing," he said.

Lavrov said he did not want to "find excuses for anyone" but criticised Washington for killing Major General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

He said the "unprecedented" US operation "undermined and put into question all imaginable norms of international law".

Related Topics

Iran Washington United States All Allied Rental Modarba Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Completed Despite US ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Kashmir Issue Needs to Be Settled at B ..

6 minutes ago

US Open Skies Treaty Withdrawal Will Seriously Dam ..

6 minutes ago

Federation puts forward three names for the post o ..

22 minutes ago

Walmart issues apology after insensitive Paul Walk ..

6 minutes ago

James Bond producer rules out female 007: Variety

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.