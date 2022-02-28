UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Cancels Trip To UN In Geneva: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Russia's Lavrov cancels trip to UN in Geneva: official

Russia's foreign minister has cancelled a trip to the United Nations in Geneva due to the "anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by EU countries, Russia's mission in Geneva said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's foreign minister has cancelled a trip to the United Nations in Geneva due to the "anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by EU countries, Russia's mission in Geneva said Monday.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who had been scheduled to address the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament Tuesday, has cancelled his trip "due to an unprecedented ban on his flight in the airspace of a number of EU countries that have imposed anti-Russian sanctions," the mission tweeted.

More Stories From World

