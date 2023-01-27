UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov, Congolese Presidential Adviser Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Joly Francoise, the Congolese presidential adviser for strategic issues, met in Moscow on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is receiving Joly Francoise, an adviser of the Congolese president for strategic issues and international negotiations, who is in Moscow on a working visit," Zakharova told a briefing.

The officials are scheduled to discuss a number of issues related to the bilateral relations between Russia and the Republic of the Congo, including trade, humanitarian cooperation and the political dialogue between the two countries, the spokeswoman added.

The meeting between Lavrov and�Francoise will also focus on joint energy and infrastructure projects of Moscow and Brazzaville, Zakharova said.

