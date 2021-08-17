Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday he was convinced that attempts to undermine the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project would continue

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday he was convinced that attempts to undermine the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project would continue.

"I am convinced that all attempts to undermine it, to challenge it, to frame its completion with some conditions are doomed to failure. Although there will be such attempts," Lavrov said at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Russia's Kaliningrad.

The minister went on to stress that the project was sound from the legal point of view and had the backing of both Russia and Germany, as well as other EU member countries.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Europe. Russia has repeatedly stressed that this is a completely commercial project and its Primary aim is to diversify energy streams to Europe.

The United States initially opposed the project, promoting its liquefied natural gas in the European Union, as well as in Ukraine and several other European countries. In July, Germany and the US struck a deal on the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without the threat of American sanctions.