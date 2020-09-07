(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Cypriot leadership will coordinate the two countries' positions on international and regional issues during the minister's visit to the island nation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

During the visit planned for Tuesday, the minister is set to hold meetings with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, as well as President Nicos Anastasiades, parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris and the leaders of the main political parties. The sides are expected to sign amendments to a double taxation agreement between Russia and Cyprus, as well as the Program for Consultations between the two ministries of foreign affairs for the period of 2021-2022.

"Meetings with the Cypriot leadership aim at reviewing bilateral relations, coordinating positions on international and regional issues. Special attention is set to be paid to the situation in the eastern Mediterranean and the situation around the Cypriot settlement. Russia calls on all regional countries to refrain from steps fraught with tensions escalation and act exclusively within the legal field," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that Moscow advocated for a comprehensive, just and viable solution to the Cyprus dispute, adding that it proceeds from the fact that the discussion of the internal Cypriot aspects of the settlement is the exclusive prerogative of the Cypriot parties.

"We are convinced that the search for a solution to the island's problem should be carried out within the framework determined by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. We hope that the Cypriot communities will again come to the negotiating table. We believe the existing system of external security guarantees does not meet modern realities and the current international legal status of the Republic of Cyprus," the ministry noted.

In addition, the statement said that the Russian foreign minister would discuss with the Cypriot leadership economic issues, including ways to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for bilateral exchanges.