MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday defended the amendment to the Russian Constitution that would void agreements and decisions by international bodies that contradict Russia's basic law and expressed his bewilderment at the amount of attention paid to it as despite it being legitimate from the perspective of international law.

On Thursday, the European Commission for Democracy through Law, commonly referred to as the Venice Commission, issued an opinion on the draft amendments, voicing concern about them circumscribing the authority of international courts, including the European Court of Human Rights.

"If we take specifically the European Court of Human Rights, which you have mentioned, a number of countries that identify themselves as developed democracies, such as Germany, Great Britain, a number of others, they have in their legislation similar reservations, which guarantee that no decision made against them should be enforced if it is contrary to the relevant constitution.

Therefore, I do not even understand here why such excessive attention is paid to this particular aspect, which is absolutely legitimate as far as international law is concerned," Lavrov said.

During his annual address to the Federal Assembly in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes. The amendments, drafted by a special working group, were approved by the Constitutional Court on March 16. Originally, they were planned to be put to a nationwide vote in late April but was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote has since been rescheduled for July 1.