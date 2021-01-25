(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov discussed cooperation in regional and international affairs with acting South Ossetian Foreign Minister Dmitry Medoyev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The parties extensively discussed the key issues of bilateral relations, cooperation in regional and international affairs.

The dialogue confirmed the coincidence or closeness of positions on most topics, and the mutual attitude to the further development of allied relations and integration between the two states," a statement released after the meeting said.

The top diplomats signed a plan for further consultations and cooperation between their ministries in 2021-2022. To mark the existing good neighborliness between Russia and South Ossetia, Lavrov presented his counterpart with the Russian Foreign Ministry's badge "For Cooperation."