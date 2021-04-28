(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, held phone talks to discuss solutions for the divided island, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The conversation was initiated by the Cypriot side, the ministry noted.

"The parties discussed pressing issues on the bilateral agenda. Concerning the informal '5+UN' meeting on Cyrpus, the Russian side reaffirmed its position in favor of reaching a solution to the Cyprus dispute based on the existing UN Security Council resolutions," the ministry said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is hosting the informal 5+1 meeting on Cyrpus in Geneva from Tuesday to Thursday.

The three guarantor states are Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom. President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, who was elected to the post in October, suggests a confederation, where each state would be sovereign, while Greek Cypriots favor a two-community federation.

The Cyprus dispute has been ongoing for nearly five decades. Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, after Turkey deployed forces in a bid to prevent the island from becoming part of Greece. In November 1983, Turkish Cypriots declared the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus which is, as of now, recognized only by Turkey.