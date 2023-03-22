(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on Wednesday military cooperation and the security situation in the Horn of Africa with his Eritrean counterpart, Osman Saleh.

"We talked about cooperation in the military, military-technical sphere and in the security sphere in general. This is an important aspect of our cooperation, given, in particular, the situation in the Horn of Africa and the continuing tensions between the countries in the region," Lavrov said at a joint press-conference after his meeting with Saleh.

The talks between the diplomats took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

In January, Lavrov traveled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, which was the last stop in his Sub-Saharan Africa tour. The visit was the first one at foreign minister level since the establishment of Russian-Eritrean diplomatic relations in 1993.

The Sahel region of Africa covers the nations of Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Niger, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia. The region has witnessed a high level of violence for years, resulting in migration and the displacement of local populations, security issues and increased extremist activities, impairing its stability.