Russia's Lavrov Discusses Ways To Mend Russia-EU Relations With Croatian President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:09 PM

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed opportunities for improving relations between Russia and the European Union, the Croatian leader's administration said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed opportunities for improving relations between Russia and the European Union, the Croatian leader's administration said on Wednesday.

"At the meeting in the presidential administration of the republic, political and economic relations between Croatia and Russia, and the situation in Southeastern Europe were discussed.

President Milanovic and Minister Lavrov discussed opportunities for improving relations between Russia and the EU, a member of which is Republic of Croatia," the Milanovic administration said.

Earlier on Wednesday amid his visit to Zagreb, Lavrov said that all the facts indicated that the EU was not ready for normal relations with Russia. At the same time, the minister noted that this would not prevent Russia from developing good, effective and equal relations with Croatia.

More Stories From World

