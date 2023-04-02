(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed over phone the arrest of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"In the context of the discussion raised by the Secretary of State about the arrest in Russia of US citizen Evan Gershkovich, suspected of espionage, the attention of Antony Blinken was drawn to the need to respect the decisions of the Russian authorities taken in accordance with the legislation and Russia's international obligations," the statement read.

Lavrov pointed out that it was inadmissible for officials in Washington and Western media "to stir up a frenzy" with the apparent intention of making the case political.

"Lavrov emphasized that Evan Gershkovich was caught red-handed trying to obtain secret information by collecting data that constituted state secrets under the cover of his journalist status," the ministry said.

The statement read that "in light of the facts of the illegal activities of the US citizen, whose arrest was duly made known to the US Embassy in Moscow, his fate will be determined by the court."

The ministry added that Lavrov and Blinken also discussed a number of bilateral issues.