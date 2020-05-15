Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees no point in imposing strict restrictive measures to prevent new waves of the epidemic once this pandemic is over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees no point in imposing strict restrictive measures to prevent new waves of the epidemic once this pandemic is over.

"Most experts agree that free interaction that we have had up until recently will no longer exist and that proactive measures will be taken on transport.

I don't think it would be expedient to introduce very strict safety precautions, but still, I am not expecting the same [level] of freedom that existed before," Lavrov said in a televised interview with the RBC media group.

The top Russian diplomat added that it would take a long time for the world to return to normal life.

According to Johns Hopkins' latest situation report, the global coronavirus case count currently stands at 4.44 million, including 302,493 fatalities and 1.59 million recoveries.