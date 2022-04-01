UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Endorses Prospect Of India Mediating Moscow-Kiev Security Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Russia has no objections to India becoming a mediator in negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

At a press conference following a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi, Lavrov was asked to comment on the idea of India becoming a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine negotiation.

"I have not heard of such talks, to be honest. I can only say that the balanced position of India, which is not influenced by the methods of blackmail and diktat, of course, causes our respect," Lavrov replied, adding that "if India, with its positions of justice and rational approaches to solving international problems, can support such processes, I think that no one will be against it.

Lavrov stressed the OSCE principle of the indivisibility of security.

"We are in favor of providing security guarantees to Ukraine, all European countries and Russia, in accordance with those documents that have for years been adopted within the OSCE and proclaimed the principle that no country will strengthen its security at the expense of the security of others," he said.

Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday. In addition to the talks with his Indian counterpart, Lavrov is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

