UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Expects EU, US To Use Leverage On Kosovo As Tensions With Serbia Rise

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Lavrov Expects EU, US to Use Leverage on Kosovo as Tensions With Serbia Rise

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russia expects Kosovo's Western allies in Brussels and Washington to use their leverage to end the gridlock in the breakaway region's talks with Serbia, the Russian foreign minister said Sunday.

Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade that Russia was concerned about rising border tensions on the Serbian-Kosovo frontier, which Serbia sees as its internal border.

"We have constantly reminded Brussels of its responsibility for mediation, which it took upon itself in line with the UN General Assembly's decision," Lavrov told a news conference.

The top Russian diplomat said it was time that Kosovo created Serbian municipalities as agreed by Kosovo and Serbia in 2013. He added that the United States had leverage on Kosovo and Russia expected it to guarantee a "smooth negotiating process."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Washington Brussels Belgrade United States Serbia Border Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

46 minutes ago
 Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

47 minutes ago
 EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebe ..

EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebel Ali ports complement interna ..

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber survey shows rebound in business con ..

Dubai Chamber survey shows rebound in business confidence in Q4 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.