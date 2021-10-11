BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russia expects Kosovo's Western allies in Brussels and Washington to use their leverage to end the gridlock in the breakaway region's talks with Serbia, the Russian foreign minister said Sunday.

Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade that Russia was concerned about rising border tensions on the Serbian-Kosovo frontier, which Serbia sees as its internal border.

"We have constantly reminded Brussels of its responsibility for mediation, which it took upon itself in line with the UN General Assembly's decision," Lavrov told a news conference.

The top Russian diplomat said it was time that Kosovo created Serbian municipalities as agreed by Kosovo and Serbia in 2013. He added that the United States had leverage on Kosovo and Russia expected it to guarantee a "smooth negotiating process."