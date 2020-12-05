The administration of Joe Biden is not likely to reverse US President Donald Trump's foreign policy course, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov predicted on Friday

"I tend to agree with some experts, specifically those who think that the incoming administration that will be inaugurated in January will be basically forced to provide a continuity of the current foreign policy," he said during the MED 2020 virtual conference.

Biden's domestic policy will largely focus on dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which Lavrov described as "unprecedented," and restoring the national unity after November's divisive election.

"Clearly, every administration has to heed the deep polarization of the country when 75 million of the citizens voted for the incumbent president and approximately the same amount for Joe Biden," he said.

Every major US media outlet projected Joe Biden the winner of the election more than three weeks ago, although Trump has yet to concede, claiming widespread irregularities. However, the president has agreed to allow the transition process to begin while results have been officially certified in nearly every state legally contested by the Trump campaign.