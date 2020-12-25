Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that US President-elect Joe Biden's administration was unlikely to reengage in multilateral forums for the sake of common good

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that US President-elect Joe Biden's administration was unlikely to reengage in multilateral forums for the sake of common good.

"Even when and if the United States returns to multilateral structures the signal it has been sending so far is that it will not subject its actions to collective decisions as long as they are not 100 percent in its interest," Lavrov said.

The diplomat, who spoke via video link at the Moscow-based Dialogue in the Name of the Future forum, added that the United States' unilateral sanctions undermined the World Trade Organization.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has pulled the country out of several international organizations and agreements during the four years of his administration, most notably the Paris climate deal, the UN Human Rights Council, and the UN's cultural agency UNESCO.