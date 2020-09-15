MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has explained the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Per the Italian minister's request, he was provided with a detailed explanation of the situation surrounding the 'Alexey Navalny case.' It was stressed that to reach the truth it is necessary for German specialists to hand over to Russia biological material, official conclusions on the results of medical tests, as well as setting up professional cooperation with Russian doctors," the ministry said in a statement.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. On Wednesday, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.