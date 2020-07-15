UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov, Finnish Ambassador Hail Bilateral Partnership In Northern Europe, Arctic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russia's Lavrov, Finnish Ambassador Hail Bilateral Partnership in Northern Europe, Arctic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and outgoing Finnish Ambassador to Moscow Mikko Hautala commended the fine state of bilateral cooperation in northern Europe and the Arctic during a meeting on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats discussed pressing issues of bilateral relations and the schedule for high-level contacts.

"They have noted a good level of cooperation of Russia and Finland in the regional formats in northern Europe and the Arctic," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov went on to praise Hautala's efforts to promote Russia-Finland relations and presented him with a Russian Foreign Ministry award for his contribution to international cooperation.

Starting September 1, Hautala will be replaced by Antti Helantera from the Finnish Foreign Ministry's Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, who served in the Moscow Embassy from 2016-2019.

