MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had a phone conversation, during which they expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, called on the parties to an early and complete ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, the ministers thoroughly discussed the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, expressed serious concern over the ongoing large-scale hostilities and called on the opposing sides for an early and complete ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions," the ministry said.