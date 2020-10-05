UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov, France's Le Drian Call On Karabakh Conflict Parties To Ceasefire - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had a phone conversation, during which they expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, called on the parties to an early and complete ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had a phone conversation, during which they expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, called on the parties to an early and complete ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, the ministers thoroughly discussed the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, expressed serious concern over the ongoing large-scale hostilities and called on the opposing sides for an early and complete ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions," the ministry said.

