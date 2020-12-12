(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov raised the problem of justifying Nazism and belittling the crimes committed by the Nazi German regime during the recent visit of representatives from German's opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

An AfD delegation visited the Russian capital on Tuesday to hold talks with the Russian foreign minister. Discussions focused on the ongoing issues facing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline but also turned to the matters of the past, Zakharova said.

"During the conversation with the Alternative for Germany delegation, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov underlined our condemnation and rejection of any efforts aimed at belittling the crimes against humanity committed by the Nazis, the whitewashing of the atrocities of National Socialism, and the glorification of Nazi criminals.

Additionally, the issue of paying compensation to the victims of the Leningrad blockade, regardless of their nationality, was also discussed," Zakharova stated.

The ministry spokeswoman said that the AfD delegation laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin during the visit, adding that both sides discussed the importance of preserving Soviet military graves in Germany, as well as protecting the history of the World War II years from revisionism.

Speaking in late November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the crimes committed by the Nazi German regime have no statute of limitations.