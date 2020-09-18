UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov, Greece's Dendias Hold Bilateral Talks On Future Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on the topic of future cooperation between Moscow and Athens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

"Relevant issues on the theme of bilateral cooperation were discussed, with an emphasis on the implementation of the Russia-Greece Year of Language and Literature 2019-2020 and the ongoing preparations for the Russia-Greece Year of History in 2021. An exchange of views on future political dialogue also took place," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Dendias held similar talks six days ago, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry press release issued on September 11.

