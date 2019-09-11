UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Hails Chance To Set Bilateral Priorities At Talks With Moldova Counterpart

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:38 PM

Russia's Lavrov Hails Chance to Set Bilateral Priorities at Talks With Moldova Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday ahead of talks with his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, that the meeting would enable the parties to identify priorities for bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday ahead of talks with his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, that the meeting would enable the parties to identify priorities for bilateral relations.

"We appreciate the opportunity to continue our dialogue on all areas of bilateral relations, on international affairs, on the Transnistrian settlement. Today's meeting, along with other contacts at other levels, provides a good opportunity to see what is a priority for us now," Lavrov said before the negotiations.

Popescu said he planned to discuss with Lavrov economic and humanitarian relations between Moldova and Russia, as well as the issue of Transnistria.

"The problems have accumulated, but we have desire and political will to solve them," Popescu added.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible reunion with Romania.

The secession led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, albeit the diplomatic strife remains unresolved. Moldova insists on offering the region a status that would give it autonomy, while Transnistria wants international recognition.

Since 1992, peacekeepers have been deployed to maintain stability in the security zone in Transnistria. The mission comprises military personnel from Moldova, Transnistria and Russia as well as Ukrainian observers.

Russia-Moldova relations deteriorated in 2015 when the Moldovan government ratified the Association Agreement with the European Union. Because the deal provides for Moldova to open its market to EU goods, Russia issued a temporary import moratorium on certain Moldovan products over fears that Chisinau might become a wormhole route to the Commonwealth of Independent States and Customs Union markets for the EU goods banned under sanctions in Russia.

Related Topics

Import Russia European Union Chisinau Romania Moldova July 2015 Market All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Academy a knowledge hub that fosters ..

9 minutes ago

Monsoon takes 235 lives across country

1 minute ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Discusses Afghanistan Wit ..

1 minute ago

Japan's New Foreign Minister Hopes to Hold Talks W ..

1 minute ago

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 53,018 mourners

1 minute ago

CDA to finalize policy for shifting private school ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.