MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday ahead of talks with his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, that the meeting would enable the parties to identify priorities for bilateral relations.

"We appreciate the opportunity to continue our dialogue on all areas of bilateral relations, on international affairs, on the Transnistrian settlement. Today's meeting, along with other contacts at other levels, provides a good opportunity to see what is a priority for us now," Lavrov said before the negotiations.

Popescu said he planned to discuss with Lavrov economic and humanitarian relations between Moldova and Russia, as well as the issue of Transnistria.

"The problems have accumulated, but we have desire and political will to solve them," Popescu added.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible reunion with Romania.

The secession led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, albeit the diplomatic strife remains unresolved. Moldova insists on offering the region a status that would give it autonomy, while Transnistria wants international recognition.

Since 1992, peacekeepers have been deployed to maintain stability in the security zone in Transnistria. The mission comprises military personnel from Moldova, Transnistria and Russia as well as Ukrainian observers.

Russia-Moldova relations deteriorated in 2015 when the Moldovan government ratified the Association Agreement with the European Union. Because the deal provides for Moldova to open its market to EU goods, Russia issued a temporary import moratorium on certain Moldovan products over fears that Chisinau might become a wormhole route to the Commonwealth of Independent States and Customs Union markets for the EU goods banned under sanctions in Russia.