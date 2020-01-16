UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Holding Talks With Uzbek Foreign Minister In Tashkent

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:31 AM

Russia's Lavrov Holding Talks With Uzbek Foreign Minister in Tashkent

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is conducting negotiations with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent.

"Nuclear energy is certainly at the forefront of our cooperation, we have special agreements that are under control of the heads of state," Lavrov said in the beginning of the meeting.

He added that preparations were being conducted for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Russia, scheduled for February.

"Prior to the visit, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held, and it will certainly study the drafts of the documents that are to be signed at the top level," Lavrov added.

The acting foreign minister expressed intention to discuss global matters, including the problematic of Central Asia, Afghanistan, middle East and North Africa, and cooperation within international cooperation.

Meanwhile, Kamilov recalled that the two countries' presidents held eight meetings in 2019, proving the "high level" of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Russia Nuclear Visit Tashkent Middle East February 2019 Top Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai will be the global hub for new ec ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

11 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.