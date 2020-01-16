TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is conducting negotiations with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent.

"Nuclear energy is certainly at the forefront of our cooperation, we have special agreements that are under control of the heads of state," Lavrov said in the beginning of the meeting.

He added that preparations were being conducted for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Russia, scheduled for February.

"Prior to the visit, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held, and it will certainly study the drafts of the documents that are to be signed at the top level," Lavrov added.

The acting foreign minister expressed intention to discuss global matters, including the problematic of Central Asia, Afghanistan, middle East and North Africa, and cooperation within international cooperation.

Meanwhile, Kamilov recalled that the two countries' presidents held eight meetings in 2019, proving the "high level" of bilateral relations.