MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held negotiations with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, and Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh.

"As part of a visit to Vientiane [capital of Laos], ... Lavrov held negotiations with Laotian president T. Sisoulith," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Laos is the last leg of Lavrov's tour in Southeast Asia. On July 6, he traveled to Indonesia, while his visit to Brunei was canceled due to the lockdown in the country.