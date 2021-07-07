UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Holds Talks With Laotian President In Vientiane - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russia's Lavrov Holds Talks With Laotian President in Vientiane - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held negotiations with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, and Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh.

"As part of a visit to Vientiane [capital of Laos], ... Lavrov held negotiations with Laotian president T. Sisoulith," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Laos is the last leg of Lavrov's tour in Southeast Asia. On July 6, he traveled to Indonesia, while his visit to Brunei was canceled due to the lockdown in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Vientiane Indonesia Brunei July Asia

Recent Stories

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

25 minutes ago

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

36 minutes ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

45 minutes ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

58 minutes ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

2 hours ago

China reports highest COVID-19 cases since January

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.