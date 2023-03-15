(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held negotiations with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad during his visit to Moscow as part of the government delegation accompanying Syrian President Bashar Assad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Sergey Lavrov and Faisal Mekdad had a confidential exchange of views on topical international and regional issues, stating the coincidence of assessments of the current state of international relations as a global clash of forces advocating the sovereignty and equality of all states with the geopolitical hegemony of the 'collective West,' which is beginning to lose its position in the modern world," the statement read.

The foreign ministers also touched upon the situation in and around Syria, stressing the need "to promote a comprehensive political settlement based on ensuring the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty" of the country. Lavrov and Mekdad praised the start of the restoration of "Damascus' multifaceted ties with the leading Arab capitals," according to the statement.

While discussing a number of practical issues for stepping up mutually beneficial Russian-Syrian cooperation, Mekdad also expressed gratitude for Moscow's effective assistance in efforts to deal with the consequences of the recent devastating earthquakes in Syria.