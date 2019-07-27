RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday he expected this November's summit of the BRICS developing economies to deepen their ties.

"We have no doubt that the November summit will bring us a step closer toward a more consolidated format," he said after a BRICS ministerial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Speaking before a bilateral with his Brazilian counterpart, Lavrov said that BRICS foreign ministers had had an "open and frank" discussion and reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter.

Brazil's top diplomat Ernesto Araujo said, in turn, that the five ministers had made progress on many issues and reached a consensus on the majority of them. He said Brazil valued its ties with Russia and was trying to open up to the world.