MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he expected Ukraine to hold up its end of the Minsk deal on stopping the war in the country's east after this Sunday's parliamentary vote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dissolved the parliament and brought the election forward by three months after he was inaugurated in May.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky sent mixed signals during the campaign and right after the election. We expect Kiev to follow up on its recent pledge to deliver on the Minsk accords after the snap vote," Lavrov said in an interview to the AiF newspaper.

Ukrainian authorities should put an end to fighting in the east, allow millions of people to continue using the Russian language officially and guarantee their social and economic rights as defined in the Minsk deal, he added.