MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, on November 17 in Moscow, they will discuss cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"At the meeting, the sides will exchange opinions on some regional events, including the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, they will discuss possible cooperation between our country and the ICRC in the coronavirus epoch. They will also communicate with the press," Zakharova said at a briefing.