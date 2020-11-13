UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov, ICRC Chief To Discuss Cooperation Amid COVID-19 Next Week - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:31 PM

Russia's Lavrov, ICRC Chief to Discuss Cooperation Amid COVID-19 Next Week - Zakharova

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, on November 17 in Moscow, they will discuss cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

"At the meeting, the sides will exchange opinions on some regional events, including the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, they will discuss possible cooperation between our country and the ICRC in the coronavirus epoch. They will also communicate with the press," Zakharova said at a briefing.

